Guilty verdict: Greta Thunberg fined

On June 19, she is said to have disobeyed a police order to leave a climate demonstration. Thunberg was fined, the TT news agency reported on Monday.

Thunberg admitted taking part in the protest and disobeying the police order, but pleaded not guilty and said she acted out of necessity. “My actions are justified,” Thunberg said in court, according to the Sydsvenskan newspaper. “I believe we face an emergency that threatens life, health and property. Countless people and communities are at risk, both in the short and long term.”

MALMO. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is due to appear in court in Malmo, southern Sweden, on Monday.

Since the fine will be based on Thunberg’s reported income, it wasn’t immediately clear how much she would have to pay. Thunberg was among a group of protesters who blocked the road for oil trucks in the port of Malmo. She was charged because she did not want to leave the site of the demonstration, even though the police asked her to do so.

