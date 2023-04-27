Guilty wanted? Citizens see a duty to protect the climate above all in business

According to the will of the people, climate protection should obviously be the responsibility of the economy. 29% of respondents said protection was their responsibility. Citizens see only 21% of the people in the responsibility.

Who should protect – and who pays?

This was the result of a survey by the opinion research institute “Forsa” for the “Stern”. There are big differences on this question between supporters of the FDP and those of the Greens. While 30 percent of the FDP sympathizers see the citizens as primarily responsible and only 17 percent the economy, among the Greens sympathizers only 17 percent name the citizens, but 27 percent the economy. Although only a minority see politics as the main responsibility, 56 percent of Germans criticize that the government is doing too little to achieve climate neutrality by 2045.

Only 17 percent say that the traffic light coalition is doing enough. “Too much”, say 22 percent. Opinions also differ on the question of how the necessary investments for climate protection are to be financed. 41 percent of Germans are in favor of spending cuts, 13 percent are in favor of new debts.

More than a quarter (28 percent) are in favor of a climate tax among all citizens, which should be levied according to their income. And of those who are in favor of a climate tax, 32 percent would be willing to pay up to 50 euros a month to save the climate, and 22 percent would even pay up to 100 euros a month. 27 would pay up to 10 euros. 41 percent of Germans would “not mind at all” if a wind turbine were built near their property or their apartment.

This means that acceptance has increased slightly compared to the previous year; in June 2022 it was 39 percent that a wind turbine would not bother. Currently, 28 percent say that they would be “very” bothered by a wind turbine and 34 percent that it would be “somewhat” disturbed. In the eastern federal states, acceptance is significantly lower. There, 41 percent would feel “very” and 27 percent “somewhat” impaired.

In the West it is 25 percent who feel “very” and 30 percent who feel “somewhat” disturbed. The rejection is most violent among the supporters of the AfD, 64 percent of whom would feel “very” disturbed. Green sympathizers have the highest level of acceptance; 49 percent would not mind a wind turbine nearby.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: People, via dts news agency