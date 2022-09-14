Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Beijing authorities became increasingly stringent in epidemic prevention measures. Once a small number of cases of the CCP virus appeared, they would immediately shut down and control a large area, causing the people to suffer.

The Huaguoyuan Community in Guiyang, Guizhou, has been closed for nearly 10 days. There is a shortage of materials and food supply in the community, and the price has soared several times.

Mr. Zhang from Guizhou told Voice of Hope reporters, “A Chinese cabbage, if you cut it open, is a quarter of a household; some households only get a leaf of cabbage. Some people haven’t eaten for a few days, and another household Someone, there is a child, about 3 or 4 years old, who hasn’t eaten for a few days. The relief supplies are not distributed, and then they are resold. These things cause people’s shortage of supplies and psychological panic. “

A resident of Guiyang Huaguoyuan said, “We are 6 people, 2 children and a 3-year-old. (Milk powder) will be finished soon, and we don’t know where to buy it the next day.”

Online video showed that last weekend, residents of Guiyang organized at night to try to break through the public security lines, but they were unsuccessful.

Subsequently, the CCP sent troops to Guiyang to maintain stability.

Another city in China, Yili in Xinjiang, has been under lockdown for more than a month. People’s distress messages show that local supplies are insufficient, sick or pregnant women have no way to seek help, and even elderly people hang themselves in desperation due to hunger.

However, the CCP does not solve the problem, but solves the person who raised the problem.

On September 12, the Kazakh authorities in Ili called the above news a rumor and arrested six “Internet rumormongers”. Among them, 5 netizens were administratively detained, and 1 was put on file for investigation, in order to intimidate and block the “youyou mouth” of netizens.

On the other hand, Neijiang, Sichuan, which faces Xinjiang from the north to the south, closed the city at a high level on the 10th when there were only 8 cases of CCP virus infection in total. Official channels to obtain authoritative information”, and strictly control online speech.

According to Radio Free Asia, more than 90 percent of China‘s provinces and cities have recently entered “static management.”

Some people believe that the disaster under lockdown is by no means a natural disaster, but purely a man-made disaster, and this man-made disaster will not end with the official announcement that “the epidemic has been effectively controlled.”

Responsible editor: Yang Zheng

Voice of Hope is copyrighted, and may not be reproduced without the written permission of Voice of Hope. Violators will be held accountable.