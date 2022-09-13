On September 12, the Guiyang government was accused of ineffective prevention and control of the CCP virus epidemic. The CCP Health and Medical Commission will send a working group to take over the entire process. The local prevention and control will immediately escalate. Residents who were hungry before can still go out to grab food, but now they can’t even go out.

A resident of a community in Guiyang shared a notice posted by the community, saying that the National Health and Health Commission of the Communist Party of China will send a working group to Guiyang to supervise, and to increase control and block the door of the building, and there will be armed police to guard the door and stay at home.

The video posted by netizens shows that the police in Nanming District, Guiyang, where the CCP virus epidemic is serious, can be said to be dispatched in full force. They blocked the gate of Huaguoyuan, which is known as “Asia’s largest building” and has 400,000 residents. They acted overnight on the evening of the 12th. scary. (Click View in the middle of the video to watch the video)

A large number of police and armed police stationed in Huaguoyuan Community. (Click View in the middle of the video to watch the video)

It is reported that a large number of personnel have also been dispatched from other places to support the epidemic prevention in Guiyang. (Click View in the middle of the video to watch the video)

Terrorist disinfecting: (click View in the middle of the video to watch the video)

Another netizen in Guiyang revealed that the police also participated in making money from epidemic prevention. Netizens ridiculed that the police had another occupation: selling vegetables.

The chaotic scene of Guiyang’s epidemic prevention and control is also evident from the authorities’ notification of infected cases: on the 9th, the Guiyang authorities reported that there were a total of 555 infected people.

Some netizens in Guiyang ridiculed the local CCP virus epidemic:

“The current epidemic situation in Guiyang is like eating hot pot and drinking beer. It was about to end. Baiyun went to checkout, Huaxi also put down his chopsticks, and Future Ark also talked about measuring. As a result, Sweet Town Dangdang opened another bottle, and it went smoothly. I filled a glass of Yunyan, and finally everyone was full, Huaguoyuan pushed the door and came in and said sorry I was late, but everyone sat back again.”

According to comprehensive media reports, on September 10, many communities in Guiyang not only did not distribute food and supplies to residents, but also sold them at high prices. Hungry residents flocked downstairs at night, smashing anti-epidemic card points and looting food and supplies. The authorities dispatched a large number of The police couldn’t control the situation. It is reported that the authorities distributed moon cakes on the spot to disperse the crowd, but more than 100 residents were later arrested.

At present, residents of Huaguoyuan Community in Guiyang have reported that the situation of starvation has not improved, and the gate of the building has been blocked again, which can be said to be desperate:

“How do you buy vegetables in Huaguoyuan? It’s been under lockdown for more than ten days, all the supplies are gone, and even if you have money, you can’t buy vegetables. What does Huaguoyuan manage to eat! I can’t go out yet, and as soon as I go out, I say that I will be pulled down and quarantined. Go to hell!!!! ​”

“We have proved with the price of starvation that we cannot fully believe what the government says! So far, we have only received a few pieces of moon cakes and a box of lunch meat!”

“I also believed our government at the beginning, the so-called irrational ‘hoarding’ behavior, claiming that we have sufficient supplies, the people don’t have to worry, there are only such remarks, publishing news but not opening comments, except for the ghosts in the heart. What, we grassroots people don’t have too high demands on your government, we just want to live!”

Local residents said that by the 11th, the food supply had still not improved, and hundreds of people gathered downstairs, waiting for Chinese cabbage.

Hungry, angry residents threw stones from upstairs and smashed downstairs against epidemic prevention personnel in white protective suits:

Responsible editor: Lin Li