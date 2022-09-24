Original title: Guiyang Telecom: Orderly promote the resumption of work and production and epidemic prevention and production

On September 19, Guiyang City implemented graded and classified epidemic prevention and control measures to restore production and living order in an orderly manner. Guiyang Telecom insists on unblocking but not prevention, strictly implements classification and orderly flow control measures, and promotes the resumption of work and production in an orderly manner, so as to ensure that both epidemic prevention and production are handled.

Business Services: Epidemic prevention in place, increasing popularity

Guiyang Telecom’s business channels, with serving customers as the primary task, actively promote the resumption of work and production. All physical channel stores strictly implement the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, do a good job in regular disinfection of business halls, nucleic acid and antigen testing of salespersons, etc., and reasonably arrange the number of employees according to the actual passenger flow, adjust dynamically, and do a good job of rotation. Implement “one scan, one test and double check” for customers entering the business hall. At present, 8 main halls and 87 agency stores have resumed work and production, with 288 people on duty, covering 9 administrative districts in the city, providing services such as card replacement, mobile terminal sales, recharge payment and other services for customers entering the hall.

On the morning of September 12, the business hall of Bihai Commercial Plaza in Guanshanhu District had just opened. A user hurriedly walked over. After completing the required steps such as scanning the site code, measuring the temperature, checking the health code, and checking the nucleic acid report, the user expressed eagerly. If you lose your phone, you need to replace the card immediately. In the fast processing channel of the hall, the card replacement business was completed after 5 minutes. Yuan Yu, the salesperson on duty, said: “Since the normal operation, the passenger flow has been increasing day by day. We have to handle hundreds of work orders every day, which is really very busy. There are often users who are in a hurry to handle the business, and there are many elderly people. . We are very happy and gratified that we can solve their urgent needs for them.”

The resumption of work and production will be promoted in an orderly manner, so that epidemic prevention and production can be handled with both hands.

Installation and maintenance services: should be repaired and repaired, and should be installed as much as possible

Before the hierarchical and classified management and control, the first-line installation and maintenance team of Guiyang Telecom maintained an average daily maintenance force of 190 people, of which the longest has been on the job for 21 consecutive days, making every effort to solve various communication problems of customers. Since September 19, Guiyang Telecom has continued to resume installation and maintenance support services. At present, 267 people have arrived, and the arrival rate of installation and maintenance personnel in normal control areas such as Baiyun, Qingzhen, and Xiuwen has reached 100%. Guiyang Telecom accelerated the clearance of backlogs of work orders, improved the progress of fault repair and disposal, and made every effort to improve offline service capabilities, striving to achieve “everything that should be repaired, and everything that should be installed”.

Li Xianjin, an installation and maintenance master in the Dula branch of the Baiyun branch company, has dealt with more than 10 installation and maintenance work orders every day since returning to work. Since the maintenance radius of the package area is about 5 kilometers, it takes at least 1 hour to process each order, and it is often processed until 10 o’clock in the evening. Master Li pays more attention to the dormitory area of ​​Dulaying Vehicle Factory, because there are many left-behind elderly people here who are not very good at using network products, so he often goes to teach the elderly people hand in hand. “As long as it’s a list that I can handle, I’ll handle it all on the same day. Especially this kind of old man whose children are not around, can help a little bit.”

The resumption of work and production will be promoted in an orderly manner, so that epidemic prevention and production can be handled with both hands.

Government and Enterprise Services: Quick Response, Efficient Support

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Guiyang Telecom has formulated a work plan for government and enterprise services in accordance with the principles of “controllable, orderly, and emergency”, and strengthened overall coordination to ensure the normal operation and use of important customer businesses and key platforms during the epidemic. Open up emergency procedures, open green channels, sort out important lists, actively maintain online, offline service support, quickly respond to customer needs, and efficiently provide solutions. According to incomplete statistics, during the epidemic, Guiyang Telecom maintained a total of 2,367 online customers in key industries such as government affairs, public security, health care, and education, served 993 customers, and urgently opened 4,416 various communication services.

Chen Yangguixue, the government and enterprise customer manager of Xifeng Branch, is currently opening and debugging various related epidemic prevention products for the local epidemic prevention department. “Since the outbreak of the epidemic, I have maintained frequent communication with customers and kept abreast of the changes in their communication and network requirements for epidemic prevention work. This time, through the epidemic prevention products of telecommunications, I have helped customers to effectively improve work efficiency, and have been recognized by customers. It is also a little contribution to the epidemic prevention and control work.”

The resumption of work and production will be promoted in an orderly manner, so that epidemic prevention and production can be handled with both hands.

As of September 23, the total number of people who resumed work and production in Guiyang Telecom reached 1,089. The responsibility lies on its shoulders, and both hands go hand in hand. Guiyang Telecom will strictly abide by the local government’s epidemic prevention and control policies and requirements. On the basis of continuing to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, it will steadily and orderly resume work and production, and make every effort to seize production and operation. The city has contributed to the overall victory of epidemic prevention and control at an early date. (Text/Photo by Yang Qian)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: