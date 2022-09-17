[Epoch Times, September 16, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Yun) Under the CCP’s extreme blockade and control, scenes of people starving and lacking food are being staged on many occasions. Recently, a video of Guiyang female volunteers kneeling to ask for supplies has attracted attention. The local police said that the woman was posing for traffic and has been placed on file for investigation. But the full video released by netizens exposed the police’s lies.

The Guiyang police in Guizhou announced on September 15: Recently, they received reports from the public that in the silent management area of ​​Huaguoyuan, someone knelt down and posed for pictures and uploaded them to the Internet. A case is currently under investigation and will be dealt with.

In response, netizens questioned, “Why don’t you dare to take out the complete video?” “Look at the complete video, is it staged? Do you have any humanity? If no one is hungry, who will kneel down and film this thing?”

Some local netizens also said: “Our neighborhood committee asks the residents for food because they can’t get it themselves. I don’t know why she knelt down, but what she said is true.”

According to the full video uploaded by local netizens: In the early morning of the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 10, in Huaguoyuan, Guiyang City, a woman stood opposite the truck and said to the person delivering the supplies, “Our community has been out of supplies for several days. Yesterday Each household is given only one cabbage, and there is no rice to put in the pot, so I hope it can be given to us.”

The person delivering the supplies asked her, “Have you been in touch with your community?”

She replied: “I am the volunteer leader, and the leaders of the Public Security Bureau and the Public Security Department are there. All our volunteers have been arranged and are waiting there (materials).”

The person who delivered the supplies said: their car is from 6789 Road and 2nd District of T1 District, “We can leave a part for you”.

She replied, “We really don’t have any more rice to eat. Thank you to the brothers and sisters in the T1 area. I thank everyone for the brothers and sisters in the T2 area. I can kneel down for you.”

She knelt down as she spoke, and said emotionally with a crying voice: They really have no food to eat. They didn’t get the rice once. “I beg you to be merciful to us. Please, we have elderly people, children, and pregnant women waiting for help. They don’t have any rice for the holidays.”

While the female volunteer was still on her knees and weeping, a police officer in a white protective suit came over and asked her to stand up.

At this time, a young man delivering supplies came over, took out his mobile phone, and told the female volunteer that they could add WeChat to each other. The women also took out their mobile phones and added Weibo to recount their plight.

The person who delivered the supplies said, “We are also short of supplies, we will keep some of them, and then we will also keep some for the T2 area.” The female volunteer bowed deeply again to thank the other party.

Many Twitter users retweeted the video and commented: “In peaceful times, Chinese people have money in their pockets and food supplies are not in short supply, but they are facing starvation because of their perversions!” “This is a magical country, You have locked yourself in the cage of the prosperous world, and people have no other choice but to kneel! It is the sadness of the prosperous ants!”

Guiyang Huaguoyuan used to be the largest shantytown renovation project in China. According to the number of nucleic acid collections, about 120,000 households and 220,000 people live here. Currently, the epidemic is under control. blocked. Food donated from other places is sold at high prices or rotted by local governments, and people under lockdown are starving because of food shortages.

On the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 10, residents of Guiyang hung white cloth strips outside high-rise buildings, with the words: “Hungry! I want to eat!”

That night, residents of Huaguoyuan Community in Guiyang lifted the blockade on their own because they were hungry and rushed downstairs to loot supplies. According to reports, more than 100 residents were arrested after the incident. By the evening of the 11th, the authorities sent people to surround the entire community to strengthen the lockdown.

On the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival, the conversation between a mother and son who were too hungry to sleep also made countless netizens feel bitter.

Mom: “You have to sleep when you’re hungry, but you won’t be hungry when you’re asleep.”

Baby: “Hungry, really hungry.”

Mom: “The problem is that now we don’t have meat or vegetables, so what should we do?”

Baby: “Go buy it tomorrow”.

Mom: “There is an epidemic now. You see, everyone has to wear masks and can’t go out.”

Baby: “Wear a mask at dawn tomorrow and go buy it. Okay? Mom.”

Mom: “Then can we sleep now?”

Baby: “No, I’m hungry. I want to eat, but I’m still hungry.”

In the end, the mother reluctantly told the baby, don’t eat, our family does not have this condition.

Under the CCP’s epidemic prevention and control, at least 74 cities in China with a population of 313 million are under lockdown. At present, a scene similar to the starvation of the people in Guiyang is also being performed in Chengdu, Sichuan, Yili, Xinjiang and other places.

Responsible editor: Li Muen#