Guizhou, Sichuan, rain again and again, some areas have heavy rain, South China’s high temperature continues until the weekend

Today (June 2), there are still strong rainfall in Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou and other places. Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the area with stronger rainfall will also develop eastward, and heavy rain will also occur in parts of Henan, Anhui and other places. In terms of temperature, in the next three days, there will still be high temperatures in southern China, southern Sichuan, and northern Yunnan. The public should pay attention to heatstroke prevention.

Guizhou, Sichuan, rain again and again, some areas have heavy rain, Henan rain again

Yesterday, my country’s relatively strong rainfall mainly occurred in parts of the northeast, northwest, and southwest. Monitoring showed that from 8:00 yesterday to 6:00 today, some areas in central Guizhou, western Hunan, southeastern Fujian, and southwestern Guangdong were scattered. Heavy rain or heavy rain, local heavy rain in Bijie, Guizhou, Yunfu, Guangdong, etc.; heavy rain in southeastern Jilin, eastern Liaoning, etc., local heavy rain in Tonghua, Jilin, Fushun, Liaoning, and Benxi, local heavy rain in Liaoyang, Liaoning.

Today, the rainfall in the Northeast has weakened, and there are still strong rainfall in Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou and other places, and there are heavy rains in some areas. Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the area with stronger rainfall will also develop eastward, and heavy rain will also occur in parts of Henan, Anhui and other places.

Specifically, the Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that today, there will be moderate to heavy rain in southeastern Gansu, southern Shaanxi, eastern Sichuan, most of Chongqing, central and northern Guizhou, northwestern Hunan, western Hubei, and southeastern Guangdong. There were heavy rains in parts of Northeast and southern Chongqing, northern and eastern Guizhou, and local heavy rains in northern Guizhou.

Tomorrow, there will be moderate to heavy rain in parts of northern and eastern Qinghai, southern Shaanxi, northeastern Sichuan, most of Chongqing, central and northern Guizhou, western and northern Hubei, southern Henan, central Anhui, southeastern Jiangxi, western Fujian, and Taiwan Island , Among them, there were heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of northeastern Sichuan, northern Chongqing, and northern Guizhou.

The day after tomorrow, there will be moderate to heavy rain in parts of southeastern Shaanxi, most of Chongqing, most of Guizhou, western and northern Hubei, southern Henan, central Anhui, southern Jiangsu, and central and southern Jiangxi. Among them, southern Chongqing, western and northern Guizhou, There were heavy rains in some areas in northwestern Hubei and other places.

The meteorological department reminded that Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi and other places have experienced frequent rainfall recently, and attention should be paid to prevent secondary disasters such as mountain torrents and landslides that may be caused by continuous heavy rainfall. There will be heavy rainfall tomorrow and the day after tomorrow in the wheat harvesting area in southern Henan. Farmers need to speed up the harvesting progress to prevent the adverse effects of rainy weather.

The high temperature in South China continues until the weekend rain in the east of Northwest China adds to the coolness

In terms of temperature, yesterday, the high temperature range in South China and other places was still relatively large, but the intensity has weakened, and the area above 37°C has shrunk significantly, mostly in parts of western Guangxi, northern and southeastern Yunnan, and southern Sichuan.

In the next three days, there will still be high temperature weather in southern China, southern Sichuan, and northern Yunnan. After the 4th, the high temperature from Yunnan to South China will decrease. However, the maximum temperature in Guangdong, Guangxi, Fujian and other places is still around 33°C, and in some areas it can reach above 35°C, and the minimum temperature is also above 25°C. The humidity is high and the feeling of stuffiness continues. The public should pay attention to heatstroke prevention.

The temperature in most parts of the north in the next three days will be lower than normal in the same period of the year. The lower temperature will be more obvious in the northwestern region with frequent rains. For example, in Xi’an, the highest temperature in the next three days will be less than 20°C, and Lanzhou will only be around 20°C. The public should pay attention to it in time Adjust your attire to avoid catching a cold.