Gujarat police flogged Muslims in public, video went viral on social media

A heart-wrenching video from Gujarat is fast going viral on social media, in which a group of men can be seen being brutally beaten with whips by two men, said to be from the police department. is of This video is said to be from Junagadh area where it has come out after the recent incident of violence in which one person died.

Journalist Sachin Dubey Sachin Dubey@ Uploaded on Twitter by 23 In the second video, a few men can be seen standing in a row in front of the dargah at night, while two men can be seen brutally beating the men on the lower back with a belt. Journalist Sachin Dubey has claimed that the two men were policemen who were beating the people involved in the violence. The people can be heard screaming and crying as they are brutally beaten with whips.

The picture is from Junagadh in Gujarat… Where violence broke out on demanding a notice to legalize the dargah… In which angry people pelted stones at the police post… After which the police caught the attackers and started thrashing #junagadh #Breaking pic.twitter.com/7fDlaDBmYD — Sachin Dubey (@iamsachindubey) June 17, 2023

While tweeting this video, Sachin Dubey has written in the caption that “The picture is from Junagadh in Gujarat. Where violence broke out on demand for notice to legalize the Dargah. In which angry people pelted stones at the police post, after which The police caught the attackers and started killing them.”



However, it has not been confirmed whether the video has anything to do with the protest incident, nor has the identity of the attackers been confirmed in the video.

An incident of public flogging of persons belonging to the minority community by the police in Gujarat October 4, 2022 also came to light. When Garba Pandal was charged with stone pelting in front of the assembly 9 The youth was tied to a pole and the police ransacked the gym. Even then, the videos of this incident went viral on social media and the police were severely criticized.

On the other hand, according to media reports, one person was killed in a police encounter in Gujarat’s Junagadh district when a team of local officials issued a demolition notice to a dargah terming it as an illegal construction. So he gave five days time that the dargah has been built legally.

According to reports 300 People gathered near the Dargah yesterday evening and started protesting when the police used force to control the crowd. The crowd pelted stones and set fire to vehicles. Three police officials including the Deputy Superintendent of Police were injured in the attack. Later. Police used tear gas to control the crowd.

#WATCH | Stones pelted, cops injured after a mob protest against the anti-encroachment drive in Gujarat’s Junagadh last night (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/8wRw0YgO3z — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

According to local police officials, one person died in the violence and the police rushed to bring the situation under control 174 The persons have been detained. A large number of police and Rapid Action Force officials have been deployed in the area. The video of this incident has also gone viral on social media.

Ashok Swain, an Indian professor based in Sweden, also tweeted a video of the incident and wrote that “Police in Gujarat, India publicly flogged a group of Muslims as they protested against the demolition of a local mosque.” Why does the world blame the Taliban? “



Police in Gujarat, India, publicly flogging a group of Muslims because they had protested against demolition of a local mosque. Why does the world blame Taliban? pic.twitter.com/qJLrKG3MWO — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) June 17, 2023

Alleged stone pelting at garba pandal in Gujarat, 9 youths tied to poles and police vandalized gym, three houses demolished alleging disturbance in Navratri in Madhya Pradesh.

