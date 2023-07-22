Güler misses the final training session – almost everyone is fit for the first friendly

pre-season

It’s getting serious in Real Madrid’s pre-season! The Blancos have trained four times in the training camp in the USA, the first of four friendlies is already on the program. And before the duel with AC Milan (Monday, 4 a.m., broadcast) only two players were missing: Arda Guler and Alvaro Odriozola.

The 18-year-old Turk has been suffering from leg problems since Friday, but Odriozola’s absence is not entirely clear – the right-back may face a change of club. Carlo Ancelotti would not have planned with Odriozola anyway, whereas Güler played an important role in a training game.

But against Milan we still have to do without the new youngster, but the rest of the players were there in the final training session in Los Angeles. However, since seven stars only started the pre-season on Thursday, they are unlikely to be in the starting eleven for the first game of the Soccer Champions Tour: Thibaut Courtois, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo Goes. The rest of the players – apart from Güler and Odriozola – are ready for the first showdown, the first test with not only some new players but possibly also a new system.

