Gümüşler Bursa is 1 year old – Bursa News – Regional News

One of the brands that has been shaping the wedding dress and evening dress fashion since 1951. silvers, Bursacelebrated its first year in It took place in the store on Çekirge Street and was known for its colorful personality as its presenter. Dogukan AlsayMany distinguished guests attended the 1st anniversary invitation of . It is also the brand face of Gümüşler. famous artist Mehmet Cevik‘s invitation to the stage hosted fun-filled moments. Ersan Gümüş, owner of Gümüşler Gelinlik, who spoke at the celebration, thanked the guests who did not leave them alone on this meaningful day, while his wife Tuba Gümüş stated that they will work non-stop to expand their brand in order to make sense of the happiest days of the couples. Mehmet Çevik made the finale of the celebration, where the 1st year cake was cut with applause, with his popular songs. Gümüşler Wedding Dress, which has become the second address of couples who make marriage plans with the campaigns it has carried out since the last year it was opened in Bursa, continues its claim to be the most economical and most fashionable wedding dress brand in the summer of 2023.

Ersan Gümüş, owner of Gümüşler Gelinlik, and his wife Tuba Gümüş

Efkan Gumus, Ecrin Gumus

Gizem and Mehmet Cevik

Olcay and Sukru Gumus

Pinar and Ahmet Ozturk

Sanem Kahyaoglu, Tuba Gumus, Ahmet Kahyaoglu, Ersan Gumus

Ela and Koray Turkoglu

Alev and Oktay Turkoglu

Nuray and Suat Nalcacik

Gokce Guzelarslan

Elif Kayikcioglu, Meryem Senturk

The staff of Gümüşler Gelinlik Bursa store stood in front of the lenses together to commemorate this pleasant day.

The 1st year cake was cut by the owner of Gümüşler Gelinlik, Ersan Gümüş, his wife Tuba Gümüş, artist Mehmet Çevik and the store staff, accompanied by applause.

Mehmet Çevik, who took the stage at the celebration, excited him with his songs.

The guests had a great time with Mehmet Çevik’s songs.

The bonda team, which took the stage at the celebration, greeted the guests with musical accompaniment.

Other Bursa News – Click for Regional News