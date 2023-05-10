Gunman who killed 8 people in Texas mall shooting hated his Hispanic origin

12
The gunman who killed eight people in a shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, last Saturday, hated being of Latino origin, judging by the content of a newspaper that was shared on a Russian social network. A New York Post evaluation of the account before it […]
The post Gunman who killed 8 people in a shooting at a Texas mall hated his Hispanic origin appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.
See also The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council issued the "Opinions on Strengthening and Improving Ideological and Political Work in the New Era"