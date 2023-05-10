Gunman who killed 8 people in Texas mall shooting hated his Hispanic origin

The gunman who killed eight people in a shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, last Saturday, hated being of Latino origin, judging by the content of a newspaper that was shared on a Russian social network. A New York Post evaluation of the account before it […]

