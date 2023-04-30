Gunmen storm the Bulgari luxury jewelry store in Paris

Armed thieves stormed the Bulgari luxury jewelry store in the famous Place Vendôme in central Paris, in broad daylight, on Saturday, and stole items worth millions of euros, according to police and the Public Prosecution Office.

A police source said, quoting preliminary information, that three people arrived on two motorcycles and entered the store in the famous tourist neighborhood at around 13:45 local time (11:45 GMT).

He added that two of them were carrying guns, indicating that they had wounded a security guard.

Another source familiar with the investigation said the full size of the spoils and damages estimated at millions of euros were still being assessed.

Videos posted on social networks on Saturday showed two large motorcycles parked on the sidewalk in front of the jewelry store.

It also shows a man wearing a helmet, carrying a gun and wearing black clothes, who is watching.

Later, three men can be seen fleeing the robbery site on the two motorbikes.

The Paris prosecutor’s office announced the opening of an investigation into armed robbery.

The Bulgari store itself was targeted by an armed robbery in broad daylight in September 2021, when the thieves stole around 10 million euros from it.

Following the robbery, one of the robbers was shot in the leg by a policeman. After his arrest, he was tried and imprisoned.

In June 2022, two more suspects were arrested and placed in pretrial detention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

