Gunsan Peace Museum, 4 rounds of Gunsan US Military Base Ecological Peace Exploration :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Direct reporting and record of issues surrounding the Gunsan US military base

[군산=뉴시스]Reporter Koh Seok-joong = Jeonbuk Gunsan Peace Museum announced in a press release on the 26th that the Gunsan Education Hope Network and the Saemangeum Citizens’ Ecological Survey Group will jointly conduct a total of four ‘Gunsan US Military Base Ecological Peace Exploration’.

He explained that this field trip was divided into several courses around the US military base in Gunsan, so that people could take a closer look at regional issues.

Participants will walk through the US military base seaway, the water’s edge of the Sura tidal flat, the Haze port and volcano, the base hangar and ammunition depot, and the hackberry tree in Haje Village four times.

In addition to the damage to local residents caused by the US military base in Gunsan, it was decided to directly see and record issues such as the conservation of the Sura tidal flat, where dozens of species of legally protected animals and plants, including natural monuments, live, and hackberry trees in Haje Village.

The first field trip on the 29th will walk along the seaside of the US military base in Gunsan. Walk along the barbed wire to the entrance of the Sura tidal flat – US military base wastewater discharge site – US military base EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal Plant) – volcano – Haze Port.

A total of 111 citizens participated in the four field trips last year, and the field report was produced and distributed to schools across the country.

Meanwhile, the Peace Museum was established in hopes of a world that opposes war, loves peace, and values ​​small lives. The curator is Father Mun Jeong-hyeon.

