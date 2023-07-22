Gunshots against a car in the center of Frosinone – News

Panic and people fleeing in search of shelter this evening in the historic center of Frosinone, crowded thanks to the initiatives to revitalize the area implemented by the Municipality. Panic broke out shortly before 10.30 pm when several shots were fired against a car in the Arco Campagiorni area. Some witnesses report hearing about ten shots.





The State Police is operating on the spot. Quaestor Domenico Condello’s men recovered at least two shell casings.





They are listening to witnesses to reconstruct what happened: those who witnessed the scene report several shots fired at a car which then moved away at full speed. The shooter, one person according to some versions and at least two according to others, left on foot towards the historic centre.

