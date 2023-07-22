Home » Gunshots against a car in the center of Frosinone – News
News

Gunshots against a car in the center of Frosinone – News

by admin
Gunshots against a car in the center of Frosinone – News

Panic and people fleeing in search of shelter this evening in the historic center of Frosinone, crowded thanks to the initiatives to revitalize the area implemented by the Municipality. Panic broke out shortly before 10.30 pm when several shots were fired against a car in the Arco Campagiorni area. Some witnesses report hearing about ten shots.


The State Police is operating on the spot. Quaestor Domenico Condello’s men recovered at least two shell casings.


They are listening to witnesses to reconstruct what happened: those who witnessed the scene report several shots fired at a car which then moved away at full speed. The shooter, one person according to some versions and at least two according to others, left on foot towards the historic centre.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  The Cadore and the bob, a lost tradition: an evening dedicated to Frassinelli

You may also like

World Mongolian Entrepreneurs Gather in Hohhot for Economic...

Joint strategies to strengthen coexistence in Santa Marta

The sacred beauty of a planet to be...

University students seek to strengthen sports in Monagas

North Korea Fires “Several Cruise Missiles” Amid Rising...

Improve educational environments; priority of the Ministry of...

Understanding the Climate Trend of ‘Seven Downs and...

Mediterranean University – Articles – Mediterranean University Agreement...

Waqarabad District: In Tandoor railway station, weak person...

Panama foresees a new record of migrants crossing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy