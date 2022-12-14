On the morning of December 13, Mayor Guo Hao presided over a symposium for grassroots representatives to solicit opinions and suggestions on the “Government Work Report” and government work, from townships (streets), enterprises, education, letters and visits, communities, property services, etc. Representatives from the field participated.

Guo Hao briefly introduced the government’s work in recent years and plans for the next step. On behalf of the municipal government, he expressed his gratitude to all grassroots representatives and the people of the city for their concern and support for the government’s work, as well as their contributions to the city’s economic and social development. He pointed out that 2023 is the first year to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is a crucial year for the “14th Five-Year Plan” to connect the past and the future. It is of great significance to draft the “Government Work Report” with high quality and plan the government work well. It is hoped that representatives at the grassroots level can adapt to the reality of their work, talk boldly and openly, ask more questions and make more suggestions, so as to effectively help improve the enthusiasm of the times for government work and the temperature of people’s livelihood.

The representatives put forward constructive opinions and reasonable suggestions on rural revitalization, renovation of old communities, community governance, property services, digital economy development, improvement of education quality and efficiency, and construction of a convenient living circle. Guo Hao listened carefully, recorded in detail, and discussed and exchanged relevant topics. Guo Hao said that everyone put forward a lot of constructive, pertinent, and feasible suggestions, which provided good ideas and suggestions for the government to understand the voices of the grassroots, improve the “Government Work Report”, and improve government work. After the meeting, the municipal government will carefully sort out and summarize, further enrich and improve the “Government Work Report”, so that the report can maximize the wisdom of all parties and reflect the wishes of all parties. In the next step, the municipal government will further expand the channels of communication with the masses, listen more to the voices of the people and social conditions and public opinions, turn the issues that the masses care about into policy decision-making issues, and transform the wishes of the masses into the actual actions of the government, so as to continuously strengthen the support of the masses. Gain a sense of well-being and security.