Guojiao 1573 cross-border sports marketing kicks off 2023-2024 Ice and Snow Carnival

Guojiao 1573 Partners with Huati Group to Kick off China Skiers Conference and Ice and Snow Carnival

Securities Times e company news reported on December 23 that Guojiao 1573 has joined hands with Huati Group, under the guidance of the China Sports Venues Association, to jointly create the China Skiers Conference and kick off the 2023-2024 Ice and Snow Carnival. This collaboration is a significant step for Guojiao 1573 as it continues to actively cooperate with the sports industry to deeply integrate liquor culture and sports culture.

Over the past few years, Guojiao 1573 has shown a strong commitment to collaborating with the sports industry across borders. In 2017, the company reached a strategic cooperation with the WCGC World Corporate Golf Challenge, followed by joining hands with the Russian World Cup in 2018 and becoming the only Chinese liquor brand for official hospitality. In October of the same year, Guojiao 1573 became the global official website partner of the Australian Tennis Open. Last year, it launched the “FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup Official Authorized Liquor.”

The partnership with Huati Group to create the China Skiers Conference and kick off the 2023-2024 Ice and Snow Carnival marks another milestone for Guojiao 1573 in its efforts to integrate liquor culture with the sports industry.

