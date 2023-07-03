Gurman on new AirPods: USB-C, hearing test feature and price reduction | News

Mon, 12:28 Hardware bkSince Apple introduced the first AirPods in 2016, the earphones have developed into a successful model: many users appreciate the excellent integration into the ecosystem and the practical features, although some offshoots now seem a bit old-fashioned – such as the AirPods Max. Cupertino still seems to want to realize some ideas for the AirPods and presented some new modes at the past WWDC. Mark Gurman knows in his current „Power On“-Newsletter to report on some further plans of Apple.

Switch to USB-C in a few months

The most recently released AirPods are the second generation AirPods Pro, in which Apple has significantly improved some functions. On the other hand, the connection causes irritation for some users: The company continues to rely on the Lightning port, some users expected a switch to USB-C. According to Gurman, this should also come – however, the group will not be presenting a successor model this year. In all likelihood, the current series will receive a new case in autumn that is compatible with USB-C. The release should coincide with that of the iPhone 15: Apple will almost certainly also provide the upcoming iPhone with the new connection.

Hearing test and measurement of body temperature

Cupertino presented three interesting features for the AirPods Pro, which will be added via firmware update: “Personalized volume”, “Adaptive audio” and conversation recognition. According to Gurman, the company is working on a hearing test that plays different tones and provides information about the user’s hearing ability. Future AirPods could also be equipped with sensors to measure body temperature in the ear canal.

Is Apple reducing the price?

The Bloomberg journalist also points to the benefits of lowering the price of the cheapest AirPods model. Although the price-performance ratio is still good at 129 US dollars, a reduction of 30 dollars (around 28 euros) enables a better positioning in view of the strong competition from new products from Samsung, Sony and Amazon, according to Gurman.

