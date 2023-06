Peter Madritsch expects an opponent who will “fight, scratch and bite for every meter”. The Union Gurten coach is visiting Vöcklamarkt today (7 p.m.) with his team. The Hausruckviertler are currently two points ahead of a relegation zone in twelfth place in the middle regional league. A win against Gurtner two games before the end of the season would mean a big step towards staying up.