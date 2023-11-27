Gusi got ahead of Christmas with a special gift that will make the Colombian family sing – news

An EP of six songs to enjoy at the end of the year celebrations.

Gusi, the Colombian singer-songwriter ambassador of tropicality and local music, presents his new EP titled “My Favorite Party Volume 1”, a production of six compositions to sing, dance and enjoy at the end of the year celebrations.

After the success of his international tour “24/7 Tour” that took him to different latitudes, his participation as opening act in the Carlos Vives concerts in Miami and Orlando in the month of October and his nomination for the Latin Grammy in the category “Best Contemporary Tropical Album” for his album “24/7”, Gusi gives this Christmas gift to all his followers and lovers of “Colombian Pop” live this time of year together with their family, friends and loved ones. Christmas has always been the artist’s favorite holiday, so, with his modern sound fused with tropical rhythms, he decided to add a touch of magic and flavor to these festivities.

Track list “My favorite party volume 1”

The Four Holidays Christmas Message Song for My Grandmother Christmas Don’t Talk to Me About Sadness Blessed Christmas

Along with the EP, the video lyrics of the six songs are released. The purpose is that entire families can learn the lyrics and thus perform the songs at their favorite party. After being the invited artist to the final of the Amazon Rompe Colombia contest, which was held at the Cumbia House in Bogotá and several days of promotional work in Seville, Spain, during the week of the 2023 Latin Grammy, Gusi is preparing a 2024 full of music , establishing himself as one of the most important artists of the “Tropical Pop” scene in Latin America.

About Gusi

Colombian singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer who is called to be one of the protagonists of a new sound that is born from the vallenato genre, influenced by his father’s Guajira heritage, which transcends further, thanks to the country’s rich tropical scene. He studied music in Bogotá, where he received other musical influences, starting with his mother who taught him the first chords on the guitar, the instrument that has accompanied him since his beginnings in music.

His career, spanning more than a decade, began with the successful duet Gusi & Beto (2006-2013).

Nominated for three Latin Grammy Awards with his albums Al Son de Mi Corazón and La Mandarina, as an artist. He has also participated in nominated musical works, as a composer, for other exponents of the Latin scene (Diego Torres: Podemos Ser Yo, Luis Enrique: Al Fin, Fonseca: Baila Esta Última, Claudia Brant: Piensa un Poco en Mi).

He is known for his hits Locos Dementes, Indira II, Te Robaré, Ganas, Rompecambios, 24/7, Te Quiero Tanto, Quiero Contigo, Tú Haces Razón (feat. Silvestre Dangond), Como Me Duele (feat. Luis Enrique), La Tangerine, Tell Me, I Have Your Love, among others. He has made musical collaborations with artists such as Carlos Vives, Nacho, Silvestre Dangond, Mike Bahía, Greeicy, Luis Enrique, Gian Marco, Franco De Vita and Alex Cuba. His most recent album 24/7, and the singles Donde and Me Voy Contigo, are a sample of the projection of his new sound.

