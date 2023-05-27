Gustavo Bolívar assured that neither the dissidents nor the ELN have the will for peace

The former senator of the Historical Pact and one of the great squires of President Gustavo Petro, Gustavo Bolívar, assured on Twitter that neither the dissidents of the Farc nor the ELN have the desire for peace, as their most recent actions demonstrate: recruitment and assassination of four minors and the attack in Tibú, Norte de Santander.

“FARC dissidents recruit and kill children and the ELN continues to carry out attacks. They don’t notice the desire for peace,” Bolívar trilled.

Bolívar also pointed out that it is “insane not to move towards peace”, especially after the government of Gustavo Petro “opened the doors to dialogue”:

“Showing strength worked in the past to pressure negotiations, but the Petro government opened the doors to dialogue from day 1. Folly not to move towards peace”

The statements by the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda, in which he considered that the National Liberation Army had recognized responsibility for the attack in Tibú (Norte Santander) did not go down well with different political sectors, from the opposition to representatives of the coalition of Government showed their annoyance at Rueda’s words.

It should be noted, first, that Commissioner Rueda gave two statements about the attack in Tibú. The first, and the one that caused the most inconvenience, was the following:

“From the beginning we have repudiated this fact, that the ELN attributes it to them because it is a gesture of responsibility to clarify the situation and there will be the moment and the judicial scenario for these acts to be sanctioned”

Hours later, he clarified his words in a video on Twitter. There she said: “We have repudiated this fact from the beginning without knowing who the perpetrators were. We hope that this gesture of affirming their responsibility will later lead to judicial clarification and reparation mechanisms for all the victims. It is a disproportionate action, which also affected civilians.”

The reactions

The representative to the Chamber of the Green Alliance, party of the government coalition, Catherine Juvinao not only rejected the statements of Commissioner Rueda, she also described him as “unpresentable”:

“The Peace Commissioner, Danilo Rueda, only needed to congratulate the ELN for recognizing that they murder police officers and civilians,” said the representative, adding later: “What an unpresentable man!”

Former presidential candidate Federico Gutiérrez, on Twitter, not only condemned the words, but also asked him directly if he is an ELN militant: “Absolute offense against the country and the victims. Now the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda, is coming out to exalt the criminals (sic) of the ELN for claiming responsibility for the attack where they murdered 2 policemen and a woman in Tibú. I ask Rueda a direct question: Is it true that you are from the ELN?”

Another who came out to condemn Commissioner Rueda’s statements was Senator Miguel Uribe of the Democratic Center and said they were an “unprecedented insult.”

He also threw a taunt at the national government: “The government of Gustavo Petro is returning us to the worst times of violence in Colombia. Faced with the terrorist attack by the ELN, the peace commissioner exalts that these terrorists have claimed responsibility for the attack. He says that it is a gesture of responsibility to take responsibility for the attack.

Juan Carlos Pinzón criticized the work of the High Commissioner for Peace: “The negotiation with the ELN is not credible”

The repercussions left by the attack by the ELN guerrilla on Wednesday May 24 in Tibú, Norte de Santander, cast doubt on the effectiveness or validity of the negotiations that the government of Gustavo Petro is carrying out with the armed group, as well as the will to this to lay down the arms and the work of Danilo Rueda, High Commissioner for Peace during the time that has elapsed since the dialogues began.

This is how former Defense Minister Juan Carlos Pinzón let it be seen on his Twitter account, where he responded to Rueda’s statements, in which he considered a “gesture of responsibility” by the ELN to acknowledge its responsibility in the terrorist action that left two uniformed soldiers behind. of the Police and a civilian as fatalities.

Pinzón questioned the credibility of the negotiations with the guerrillas and even warned about the possibility that the current cabinet is willing to change the Constitution to favor the conditions demanded by the ELN to lay down their arms:

“The negotiation with ELN is not credible. Those who negotiate are on the same side or share interests. Peace is not important for Colombians but the seizure of power and ideology. They will reach an agreement that will seek to alter the constitution via plebiscite, constituent or fast-track” With Infobae

