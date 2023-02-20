The former senator of the Historical Pact, gustavo bolivar came out in defense of Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho this Sunday, February 19, when through her Twitter account she mentioned what the president of the Senate, Roy Barreras, had said a few days ago about her during the filing of the health reform project that is so popular these days.

“Carolina Corcho is an intelligent, brave, empowered woman who does not improvise. She prepared to transform health. Roy Barreras’s attacks are due to the fact that she, like few others in the Government and in Congress, stood on the line and does not give in to the multiple interests that he represents”, were the words of the writer and television writer, who for months ago he left his place in Congress to concentrate on a new production.

Gustavo Bolívar’s words alluded to Roy’s comments that described the minister as “arrogant”, “activist” and “radical” by generating noise and fear by “ideologically entrenching health reform”.

Also read: According to María Fernanda Cabal, these are Petro’s five lies

Besides: With a new song to Medellín, Rodolfo Correa announces that he has reached 80,000 signatures

It should be noted that the president of Congress has expressed his concerns and objections to the health reform proposed by Carolina Corcho on different occasions, being very critical of the minister.