There have been many voices that have raised the alarm for alleged monkeys within the political reform that leads the National Government in its legislative process within the Congress of the Republic. As well as Catherine Juvinao and Jennifer Pedraza, now it was former senator Gustavo Bolívar who attacked the modifications and even requested to withdraw it from its process.

“If there are no longer closed lists, nor gender parity, nor 100% State financing, but The turncoat continues and the monkey of the legislative-executive revolving door appears and the automatic re-election of the current congressmen, the Political Reform no longer has a reason to exist”, explained the also possible candidate for mayor of Bogotá.

Bolívar’s objections, however, did not stop there and he once again questioned the motivations behind the reform, as well as the political cost. which could mean insisting on it for the Historical Pact.