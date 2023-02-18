Former Senator Gustavo Bolívar attended the appointment with the Attorney General’s Office to deliver his statement in the framework of the complaint for alleged trafficking in women in Congress. Apparently, the politician did not provide evidence or any specific data to establish that a network of this type actually exists. It is worth remembering that the former senator denounced some time ago that different types of attacks against women. The explosive statements of the politician generated quite a stir at the time.

In an interview with Revisa Semana, the former congressman assured that he heard several testimonies from victims of this alleged network that operates within Congress.

Although Gustavo Bolívar decided to collaborate with the justice system to clarify this serious complaint, the truth is that neither in the interview with the aforementioned medium, nor in the statement before the Prosecutor’s Office, did he provide specific information that represents progress in the investigation for alleged human trafficking. women in Congress.

According to Bolívar, the women who spoke with him do not want their names to be aired and neither do those of their attackers.

The denunciation of Gustavo Bolívar

At the beginning of 2023, in the interview with the medium mentioned in this note, the writer reported that at least four women came to his office and revealed the situation in which they found themselves. He assured that senators are the ones who submit these people, with contracts for two or three months, where they are forced to provide sexual services.

Although he did not reveal the names of the congressmen involved, he said that it is something very notorious, mainly because the women appear in the different offices and offices of the capitol:

“One begins to see that there are many pretty girls in different branches. I am telling you about the complaints that they made to me in my office. My secretary is witness. She was the one who told me that there were some girls who wanted to talk to me,” Bolívar said.

“In order to enslave them sexually, they made them contracts for two or three months. It is easier for them to be with them again than if the contracts are made for one year. They keep them that way, with small contracts. That was the complaint they made to me,” added the former senator.

Bolívar added that at least six men who work in Congress would be involved in this, but as mentioned, he did not reveal their names.

“The cases that I knew are from the Senate. I don’t know about the Chamber. Those who mentioned to me were about six, including senators and people who work there (…) What happens to women is terrible and not only in Congress, but also in other instances of power. The abuse of women is barbaric, ”said former senator Gustavo Bolívar when he revealed this complaint in an interview with the magazine.

During the controversy over the alleged attacks against women who work in Congress, in January of this year the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation asked Senator María José Pizarro, of the Historical Pact, to give details of the protocol that is being carried out. in the Legislature to advocate for the alleged victims.

At the time, the congresswoman told the radio station RCN Radio that the Attorney General’s Office contacted her to send the necessary information. Pizarro, days ago, had already convened an extraordinary session to evaluate the issue, in unison with the Ministry of Labor, the Ombudsman’s Office and a delegation from the Attorney General’s Office. with Infobae

Related