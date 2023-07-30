Home » Gustavo Bolívar exalts Petro’s position after the capture of his son Nicolás
News

Gustavo Bolívar exalts Petro’s position after the capture of his son Nicolás

by admin
Gustavo Bolívar exalts Petro’s position after the capture of his son Nicolás

Former senator and current candidate for mayor of Bogotá, Gustavo Bolívar, referred to the arrest of Atlanticense deputy Nicolás Petro, President Petro’s eldest son, for alleged illicit enrichment and money laundering. The candidate for the Liévano Palace highlighted the position of the head of state and stressed that he offers guarantees so that there is justice.

It was through his Twitter account where the former congressman spoke on the subject.

“Nicolas Petro He is the first son of a president to go to jail, but not because the children of other presidents have not committed crimes, but because no other president allows justice to act independently and without pressure as @PetroGustavo #FuerzaPetro does”, said Bolívar accompanying the pronouncement of the head of state in which as a father he regretted the situation of his son, while as president he guaranteed the independence of the Prosecutor’s Office.

It may interest you: Nicolás Petro is already in Bogotá awaiting the hearing against him

However, that was not the only statement made by Bolívar, who also accused that the capture, since there was no precedent, was a strategy of the Attorney General Francisco Barbosa, who is about to leave office, to gain visibility at the political level and pave a possible candidacy.

See also  Details of 10 new cases of new coronary pneumonia virus positive infections announced in Xining City | New Coronary Pneumonia | Xining | Qinghai_Sina News

You may also like

Beijing’s Urban Area Hit by Heavy Rainfall, Exceeding...

Reduced tax rate for blood and tissue transport...

Espoch students shared the Neuroeconomics-Neuroemotions research project

Cabal invited the Vice President to make efforts...

Bouncy castle overturned at event: man and baby...

Guillermo Rodríguez – La Hora newspaper

Political Instability in Niger Sparks Concerns Over US...

Risaralda ranks fourth in the Departmental Internationalization Index

Guatemala, Honduras: Garbage Pollution Control Agreement

Itaipu will strengthen the infrastructure and resources of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy