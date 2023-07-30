Gustavo Bolívar exalts Petro’s position after the capture of his son Nicolás

Former senator and current candidate for mayor of Bogotá, Gustavo Bolívar, referred to the arrest of Atlanticense deputy Nicolás Petro, President Petro’s eldest son, for alleged illicit enrichment and money laundering. The candidate for the Liévano Palace highlighted the position of the head of state and stressed that he offers guarantees so that there is justice.

It was through his Twitter account where the former congressman spoke on the subject.

“Nicolas Petro He is the first son of a president to go to jail, but not because the children of other presidents have not committed crimes, but because no other president allows justice to act independently and without pressure as @PetroGustavo #FuerzaPetro does”, said Bolívar accompanying the pronouncement of the head of state in which as a father he regretted the situation of his son, while as president he guaranteed the independence of the Prosecutor’s Office.

However, that was not the only statement made by Bolívar, who also accused that the capture, since there was no precedent, was a strategy of the Attorney General Francisco Barbosa, who is about to leave office, to gain visibility at the political level and pave a possible candidacy.

