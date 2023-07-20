Gustavo Bolívar will aspire to the Mayor of Bogotá for the Historical Pact

The role of Gustavo Bolívar in the Petro government

Without a doubt, gustavo bolivar has become one of the most loyal people with the Historic Pact and, specifically, with the president Gustavo Petro. Although he resigned from Congress to, according to him, solve financial problems, he has remained on the radar of public opinion, advocating on social networks in favor of the reforms proposed by the Government.

A few weeks ago, he learned that Gustavo Bolívar would be willing to accompany the president as the government’s official spokesperson, a job that, among others, was carried out by Laura Sarabia, who until recently was chief of staff.

This is what the scriptwriter told Atlantic in News. “I told Petro to use me in this crisis without salary, either as a spokesperson, without salary,” he said.

Also read: Petro confirms its participation in today’s marches in Bogotá

He also spoke of the presence of Roy Barreras and Armando Benedetti in the Historical Pact, something in which he did not entirely agree, since he considered that such alliances were inconsistent.

“There are lessons learned. The president will know how to capitalize on them. The Government enters to implement the National Development Plan, the best I have read. If we succeed, it will be carried out by at least a third of this country will change.”

