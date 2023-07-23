Gustavo Bolívar would make his candidacy for mayor of Bogotá official the other week

Next Tuesday, July 25, former senator Gustavo Bolívar would formalize his decision to run for Mayor of Bogotá for the ruling coalition Pacto Histórico, according to various media outlets in the country in recent hours.

The decision would have been given after the writer defeated fellow candidates Camilo Romero, Colombian ambassador to Argentina; Carlos Carrillo, from the Democratic Pole; and Heidy Sánchez, from the Patriotic Union, who were also disputing the blessing of the Historical Pact to dispute the replacement of Claudia López, the current president of the capital.

This week, Bolívar himself had told senators Inti Asprilla and Iván Cepeda, who made him official as the ruling party’s candidate, that his aspiration had not yet been defined because he had yet to conclude some issues such as uniting the programs with his opponents within the bench that brought President Gustavo Petro to power in 2022.

“Thank you, dear Iván, but two issues still need to be specified to reach the nomination. We are fine-tuning programmatic agreements with the other candidates Carlos Carrillo and Heidy Sánchez, without which a candidacy will not be possible. Hugs,” said the former senator.

A source confirmed to Infobae Colombia that former Senator Bolívar ranked first in the survey carried out by the Historical Pact and whose results came out on Wednesday, July 19, although none of the militants confirmed the final figures.

However, some hypotheses known by various media outlets in the country claim that Bolívar reached 20 percent and left, by far, his disputants Romero, Carrillo and Sánchez, who hoped to emerge winners and thus receive the blessing of President Gustavo Petro.

Bolívar is, perhaps, one of those who had generated the most expectation in the campaign to reach the Liévano Palace. Since the beginning of 2023 he had said that he would launch, then no, and then again he generated suspicion of his political wishes. The leader, who jumped from novels to the Senate, resigned from his seat in December 2022 despite being the head of the list in the Historical Pact, arguing that he did not have enough salary.

This issue has generated multiple criticisms because even a local president, in this case in Bogotá, earns much less than a congressman. At the beginning of 2023, the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, issued decree 2405 with which a new salary increase for congressmen was legalized. The salary of officials rose 7.26%, which is 2,563,951 per month; that is, legislators will earn 37,880,084 million pesos.

Despite the fact that it is a millionaire, former Senator Bolívar assured that he did not have enough money to survive. In fact, in recent weeks, he also acknowledged that one of the issues that had him thinking about whether or not to launch was that the mayors also earned very little.

At the beginning of June, the 14.62% increase in the salaries of public officials that the trade union centrals and federations agreed with the Government came into force. The ministers signed the respective decrees that cover the plants of the institutions, such as mayors, governors, members of the Presidency and the Attorney General of the Nation.

Thus, the mayors who are part of the special category, as is the case of Bogotá and Medellín, were left with a salary of 21,497,207 million pesos, much less than what a senator or representative earns. This issue has caused Bolívar to be criticized because he only wanted to govern the capital for political interests.

Added to this, the former senator has been active in state media and social networks, allegedly campaigning; in fact, he invited Hollman Morris and Enrique Peñalosa to join the contest to be held on October 29 of this year. with Infobae

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

