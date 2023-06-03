Gustavo Gutiérrez and ‘El Turco’ Gil will be honored at the Cuna de Acordeones

Two greats of vallenato, the composer Gustavo Gutiérrez and the accordion player from Villanueva Andrés «El turco» Gi, will be honored at the 45th edition of the Cuna de Acordeones Festival in Villanueva, La Guajira.

The decision was made by the Board of Directors of the Cuna de Acordeones Festival Foundation, which has been developing the new edition and a benchmark in Vallenato folklore.

Andrés ‘El Turco’ Gil, was born in Villanueva, La Guajira, cradle of vallenato, in 1948. Amid the drums and trumpets of his uncle, conductor, who mingled with his crying and announced his future in music . That same day he was baptized by his paternal grandfather as ‘El Turco’, as he has been known since then more than by his name.

From a very young age he began his musical education through a family tradition of orchestra directors. His uncle Reyes Torres had one of the best in La Guajira, and his father, Juan Manuel Gil, was a restless trumpeter and director of the Juancho Gil Orchestra.

At just seven years old, he played trumpet and read sheet music; then he studied saxophone, clarinet and trombone. He was training to be an orchestra musician, like his dad and his uncle, until an accordion got in the way.

His style led him to be recognized as the king of dissonance, artists like Alfredo Gutiérrez stated that El turco had been 30 years ahead of vallenato.

Gustavo Gutiérrez, born in 1940 in the city of Valledupar, was influenced by important poets such as Jorge Robledo Ortíz and Antonio Comas, the renowned Indio Duarte. His inspiration was Andean music, like Argentina and songs by Mercedes Sosa.

As a composer, he imposed the vallenato poetry genre, due to the excellent lyrics of his songs, among the most important are: Rumors of old voices, This was my love, Without measuring distance, Martyred heart, So much that I sing to you, Remember me, I will cry and many further.

The board of directors of the Cuna de Acordeones festival is chaired on this occasion by Raúl Hernández and the vice-president is the renowned bassist Luis “El papa” Pastor.

