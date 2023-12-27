Gustavo López Baytala, received the Popayán Cross, as a Distinguished Payanés – news

Through the company Prodigyo, he has contributed to the development of housing, new health services and the generation of employment in the city.

On December 20, the Great Council of Adjudications – Cruz de Belalcázar Civil Order, recognized with the “Popayán Cross” as Distinguished Payaneseto the businessman Gustavo López Baytalain a ceremony that took place in the Municipal Council room.

López Baytala, business administrator of the Popayán University Foundation, at a very young age bet on his city, on its social and economic development, for which, with his family, he founded the construction group Prodigyo SA, which was dedicated to construction of housing, such as Cerritos de la Paz, Montemayor Industrial Park, Montemayor Little Town.

Precisely, the Great Council of Adjudications, in the respective resolution, says that the renowned businessman has dedicated his life to promoting, from his company Prodigyo, the construction of more than 670 decent homes, improving the quality of life of the people of Payanes and contributing to economic development. of the city’s infrastructure and architecture.

He is a benefactor of the northern Popayán Volunteer Firefighters station, named after his father, Gustavo López Navia; founder of the La Lomita farm, which produces dairy products, and co-founder of the La Selecta food companies, which produces Carantanta Chirimía.

It has generated more than 220 direct jobs and more than 380 indirect jobs. Founder of Medical Promovida IPS and co-founder of Espíritu Santo Ambulatory Surgery IPS.

In Espíritu Santo Clinical Park, in the last year more than 1,800 surgical interventions, 9,600 consultations with specialists and more than 18,500 diagnostic support exams have been carried out, more than 90% of them to the most vulnerable population, in the subsidized regime, in their majority from the rural sector of Cauca, who due to lack of technology for their treatments had to travel to medical centers in other cities in the country.

Clinical Park, with its technological innovation, scientific and human quality, has put Popayán on the national and international health radar. It currently generates more than 230 direct and 450 indirect jobs.

