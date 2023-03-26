After his participation this Saturday in the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit that takes place this weekend in the Dominican Republic, the president Gustavo Petro referred to relations with Haiti and indicated that he will travel to the island to reinforce cooperation issues.

The announcement by the Colombian head of state is important because relations with Haiti were affected after the a group of Colombian mercenaries were involved in the assassination that claimed the life of Jovenel Moïse, president of the island.

“There is a responsibility. First of all, since Haiti helped our independence, at the time. And secondly, Colombian mercenaries assassinated the president of Haiti in this international “mercenarism” and That’s why we feel co-responsible.” raised the president before reporting his intentions to visit the country.