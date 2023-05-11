Gustavo Petro asked the resignation of three Vice Ministers of Defense

Although Iván Velásquez was confirmed as Defense Minister in the shakeup that Gustavo Petro gave his cabinet, that portfolio will not be immune to changes. The president requested the resignation of three deputy ministers who had been appointed by the same head of the institution.

The request for resignation would have reached Major General (r) Ricardo Díaz Torres, who was in charge of Strategy and Planning tasks; Rafael Lara Lozada, Vice Minister for Defense and Security Policies; and Elsa Piedad Morales, in charge of as Vice Minister of Veterans and the Business Social Group of the Defense Sector, according to El Espectador.

Díaz and Lara had been appointed by Velásquez on September 1, 2022, while Morales took office at the end of October of that year, by the minister. The resignation was requested, according to what has been known, directly by the President of the Republic.

Until the corresponding decisions are made and made official, the reasons for the changes are unknown. Apparently, there would be a meeting to which the officials were summoned with Minister Velásquez for Friday, although the purpose of that meeting is not known either.

The decision was announced after the handing over of command of the Directorate of the National Police to General William René Salamanca, who replaces General Henry Armando Sanabria, whose departure was due to “mistakes that are sometimes committed due to ignorance of a huge state, civil, pachydermic apparatus”, according to the president said at the ceremony at the General Santander Cadet School.

Likewise, at the event, he gave instructions to officials of the public force and the Defense portfolio, to whom he asked for “audacity” and “breaking routines.” “It is not a break with the law or the Constitution, but our routine procedures, our permanent way: the same, similar, every day to deal with problems,” said the president.

“I asked the cabinet that the synonym of its actions be, from now on, the audacity to meet the objectives,” said the president, who added: “I believe that Colombian society demands audacity from this government and then that has its expressions depending on of the sectors of society, but in the Public Force they also have to have them”.

Rafael Alberto Lara is a lawyer from the Universidad Santo Tomás and a master’s degree in political science from the Universidad de los Andes, with studies in public law, human rights, international humanitarian law, conflict resolution and national defense. He is a retired officer of the National Navy.

With more than 40 years of work experience in both the public and private sectors, Vice Minister Lara Losada has extensive experience in matters of peace, human rights and humanitarian law, conflict resolution, security and justice, many of these topics dealt with directly with the public force through a trajectory of more than two decades with international cooperation.

Major General (r) Ricardo Hernando Díaz has 40 years of experience in the Military Forces, he is an expert in planning joint operations, a specialist in Intelligence and counterintelligence, human resources management, with a master’s degree in Security and National Defense, graduated from the Senior Business Management Program (PADE), with complementary studies at the Pan-American Institute of Senior Management of Mexico (IPADE) and the Course for Company Presidents at the Universidad de los Andes, with knowledge in Human Rights, with Strategic Thinking for decision-making. of decisions.

Vice Minister Morales is a law professional from the Universidad de los Andes, with a specialization in Constitutional Law from the National University of Colombia and a master’s degree in Law from the Sergio Arboleda University. She has played various roles for more than 26 years in the exercise of her profession as a lawyer, always at the service of the State, committed to the values ​​and principles of the Public Service. with Infobae

