In the midst of the provisions of the National Government in the project that is seeking negotiations with the armed organizations that have control in the country, in the last hours the president, Gustavo Petro, announced that arrest warrants must be lifted for 19 members of the Farc dissidents.

This request was sent to the Attorney General, Francisco Barbosa, where through a document the president pointed out that despite the fact that at the time the people were accredited as members of the Farc, at present they are members of the armed group Estado Mayor Central of the Farc-EP, dissident of the Final Peace Agreement.

The clarity given by the president comes after Barbosa asked for clarity about 11 of the 20 people who had recognized themselves as representatives of said armed group of the Farc dissidents.

The measures of arrest warrants would have been given at the time in search of working for the dialogues of the peace process that the National Government is carrying out. With the letter presented by the president, it is intended to understand that the people indicated are dissidents and not deserters.

Soldiers kidnapped by dissidents in Cauca were released:

The release of four soldiers who were kidnapped by the Farc dissidents in Cauca was recently reported. The commission headed by the Ombudsman’s Office and the International Red Cross were the ones who received the uniformed men who on Wednesday, January 18, resumed their freedom.

The soldiers are professional soldiers Carlos Ocoró, Cristian Murillo, José Epiayu and second sergeant Juan Gabriel Chachinoy. The front of the dissidents of the Farc Carlos Patiño that have a presence in that department handed over the uniformed men.