The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has made an urgent appeal to the municipal and departmental leaders to speed up the evacuation process of 2,500 families that remain in the irrigation areas of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano.

Faced with this, the president called on the departmental risk management councils to accompany the evacuation process of people who are in high-risk areas, as a preventive measure.

“We have asked the Departmental Risk Councils to speed up the preventive evacuation of 2,500 families that are at high risk due to the Nevado del Ruiz contingency. The Government is attending to the situation first hand and articulating all capacities”, stated Gustavo Petro.

In the last 34 hours, 7,800 earthquakes have been recorded in the area of ​​the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, today the strongest since 1985. Given this situation, the national government together with relief agencies are responding to the volcano alert.

Through his Twitter account, President Petro assured that the authorities are developing several unified command posts to articulate the measures and address the situation.

Meanwhile, the presidential advisor for the Regions and director in charge of the National Unit for Risk Management, Luis Fernando Velasco, has asked the territorial authorities to prioritize and encourage the evacuation process of communities at risk.

However, the Presidency of the Republic called on the population that is in the risk zone of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano to remain calm in the face of the alert that still persists on the eve of the Greater Week.

“Let us remain calm and remain attentive to the information disclosed through official media of the Colombian Geological Service, UNGRD and local authorities in case of a volcanic emergency,” says the trill of the Presidency of the Republic.

On the other hand, Luis Fernando Velasco announced that financial, logistical and yellow machinery support will be given to the department of Caldas, to speed up preventive decision-making, since the Caldas Governor’s Office requested economic resources to strengthen the Alert System Early, for machinery combos and help pay for the rents of the people who evacuate.

Therefore, the governor of Caldas, Luis Carlos Velásquez, thanked President Gustavo Petro and the director in charge of the National Risk Management Unit for their support and attention to Caldas. “We are sure that in the unified command post we will begin to see these important resources,” insisted the departmental president.

The Nevado del Ruiz volcano has been in an eruptive process for 10 years, as reported by the technical director of Geothreats of the Colombian Geological Service, John Makario Londoño. In recent days, there has been a continuous release of gases and ash; Similarly, seismic activity has increased significantly, going from 50 earthquakes per day to more than 5,000 in the same period of time.

Therefore, Londoño stressed that the increase in the number of earthquakes is important, it is not the only indication of a possible imminent eruption. The volcano has a lava dome at the bottom of the crater, so the seismicity and intensity with which it occurs are also important to measure volcanic activity.

Although the volcano has been in an eruptive process for a decade, so far the eruptions have been minor and have not directly affected the activity near the crater. However, the current situation is different, as the quakes are occurring just 2 kilometers from the crater, increasing the risk of a possible imminent eruption.