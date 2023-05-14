Gustavo Petro asks the ELN to “work seriously” for a ceasefire

President Gustavo Petro asked the guerrillas of National Liberation Army (ELN) “work seriously” for a ceasefire and showed his willingness to grant political status to that group.

“We want to give the ELN that political status but recognizing the new reality. To that extent, I propose that we seriously work on a ceasefire. That they stop killing each other, that it be a cessation of hostilities to society,” Petro said in a meeting with spokespersons from peasant and ethnic organizations of the Pacific Coast in the municipality of Olaya Herrera, Nariño.

The president’s statements come after the ELN delegation, which is negotiating a peace agreement with the government in Cuba, accused Petro of “stigmatizing” that guerrilla by referring to the “illicit economy.”

Petro asked the day before for a “hard-hitting strategy” against the “illicit economy” and assured that “it is necessary to close the tap so that these groups do not buy more weapons and swell their ranks.”

The ELN negotiators considered that the president’s words are “direct questions” part of a “disrespectful and stigmatizing treatment of our organization.”

“It supposes a fundamental questioning of the political sense of the Dialogue Table and its entire architecture, including the legitimacy of the Government Delegation, the guarantor countries, the accompanying organizations (UN and the Colombian Episcopal Conference) and the accompanying countries,” he stated. that guerrilla

Territorial peace in the midst of negotiations:

The president proposed to the ELN leaders “to start working on the idea of ​​a territorial peace.”

“We must look at peace from the territorial prism. We can choose a new specific region and begin to expand it in the Colombian space. And, to the extent that we consolidate the new regions, we choose one, Nariño could be, but let’s start a cessation to fire, a ceasefire, a process that can generate confidence in Colombian society,” Petro said.

Likewise, he said that if they accepted his proposal, the State could enter those areas “and demonstrate that it is possible to change one economy for another and that the combatants themselves could take over the decisions and benefits of this new loyal economy that can be built together for the prosperity of the territory”.

The bilateral ceasefire and the participation of civil society in the peace process are two of the three issues scheduled for this third cycle of dialogues that the Cuban capital has been hosting since the beginning of May. The third topic is humanitarian relief.