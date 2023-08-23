Gustavo Petro asks to be declared a victim before the JEP

He President Gustavo Petroasked the Commission on Accusations of the House of Representatives and the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate former Attorney General Néstor Humberto Martínez, who allegedly was part of a plot to affect the image of the current president.

This was stated in a letter sent to these entities after the former paramilitary chief Carlos Mario Jiménez, alias “Macaco”revealed last week an alleged plan executed by Martínez and the former president of the Supreme Court José Leonidas Bustos to destroy Petro’s image.

“‘Macaco’ has referred to the existence of a conspiracy in which the Attorney General of the Nation, Néstor Humberto Martínez Neira, a constitutional official, would have been a part, by virtue of which actions would have been arranged to prosecute and systematically destroy me, with which , as a whole, it was intended to affect my image in the face of the political aspirations of the moment,” says the document sent by the president to the Commission on Accusations.

On the other hand, the president asked the attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, to order “the pertinent investigations in order to clarify these facts, from which those responsible for such criminal behavior can be punished.”

In this direction, the Head of State requested the Special Peace Jurisdiction (SPJ) that he be accredited as a direct victim for the contributions of facts related to crimes of the armed conflict, according to what alias “Macaco” has said.

“In merit of the factual and legal reasons and considerations previously exposed, I would like to respectfully submit to your respective offices that I be accredited as a direct victim in the framework of the contributions of facts related to crimes of the armed conflict before the Special Jurisdiction for the peace of the ex-paramilitary,” said the president.

“I will provide detailed information tending to the unconditional support that ex-magistrate José Leonidas Bustos made in many ways in favor of Néstor Humberto Martínez with the firm intention of prosecuting and systematically destroying through the Prosecutor’s Office the image of today’s president Gustavo Petro,” he said. Macaque”.

The former commander of the Central Bolívar Bloc (BCB) of the extinct United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), who is being held in a prison in Itagüí (northwest), was transferred to Bogotá to participate in the “Meeting for the truth for non-repetition” , organized by the Chancellery.

The former paramilitary chief revealed that he will give more details about this complaint during the Single Hearing for Contribution to the Truth to which the JEP summoned him, a judicial proceeding that will take place on November 8 and 9.

