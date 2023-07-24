Home » Gustavo Petro celebrated the defeat of Vox in Spain
President Gustavo Petro reacted this Sunday before the electoral results of spainwhere the conservative has won Popular Party (PP) but without giving him the chance to govern, while the left could achieve the majority.

“Good for Spain… Progressivism resists (sic),” said Petro, who is close to the left-wing bloc, in a brief message on his Twitter account.

The PP has won the elections this Sunday in Spain, with 99% of the vote counted, by obtaining 136 seats, 47 more than those it achieved in 2019, and the Socialist Party (PSOE) remained as the second political force with 122 seatstwo more than in the previous elections, although the result complicates the possibility of forming a government.

