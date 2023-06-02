Gustavo Petro defended Sergio Fajardo and took the opportunity to criticize the Attorney General’s Office again

On May 31, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation issued a charge sheet against the former presidential candidate and former governor of Antioquia Sergio Fajardo for alleged irregularities in a contracting process.

As indicated by the control entity, the then governor would have directly signed an inter-administrative agreement with the Institute for the Development of Antioquia (IDEA), for the administration and payments of the resources allocated by the Government and the municipality of Giraldo.

As they pointed out, for the millionaire amount of the work, the awarding of resources should be under the figure of contracting a trust through a public tender. The issue generated several reactions from politicians, although the most notable is that of President Gustavo Petro, who surprisingly came out in defense of Fajardo.

The head of state through a trill expressed solidarity with the former governor of Antioquia and indicated that despite being allies or not, their political rights should be respected:

“All this is only for the purpose of avoiding what. it’s really happening. No popularly elected official or any citizen can be removed by the Attorney General’s Office. political rights. Whether they are my allies or not. The norm is general and is due to the IACHR ruling of mandatory compliance (SIC)”.

Although the Attorney General’s Office has indicated that Fajardo’s call is accurate since the Institute for the Development of Antioquia did not have sufficient capacity to assume what was stipulated in the signed contract:

“For the Public Ministry, Fajardo Valderrama could not ignore or vary the content of the clauses established for the administration of resources, where mutual obligations were agreed for the success of the project. In addition, the Idea did not have the capacity to assume the obligations of the signed contract, since it is not a trust company and, therefore, it does not fulfill its roles or its functions.

The prosecution’s arguments

For the control entity, it is clear that the ex-governor could not modify the conditions by which this money should be administered, “where mutual obligations were agreed for the success of the project.”

And Idea did not have the capacity to assume the commitments implied by a contract of this magnitude, since it does not fulfill the roles or functions of a trust company.

In the same way, the Attorney General’s Office was emphatic in pointing out that “it was not legally viable for Governor Fajardo to sign an agreement through which the aforementioned inter-administrative collaboration agreement was irregularly modified.”

In other words, it enabled the signing of this contract above the legal requirements, which in this case require an open process, in order to guarantee the plurality of bidders.

“Fajardo Valderrama, apparently, was irresponsible in the exercise of his function, since he allowed, authorized and ordered the illegal modification of the inter-administrative agreement not only without counting on the state entities that had initially signed it, but also violating the principles of transparency and responsibility of state contracting, in order to deliver the administration and management of the resources destined for the El Toyo al Idea Tunnel Project, “said the Attorney General’s Office.

Due to this process, the Public Prosecutor’s Office classified the alleged irregular conduct of ex-governor Fajardo as a very serious offense committed by fraud.

It is not the first time that a ruling by the control agencies puts the former candidate for the Presidency “on the ropes”, since in April 2021, at the beginning of the race towards the Casa de Nariño, Attorney General Francisco Barbosa announced the charges against Fajardo for the crimes of embezzlement by appropriation in favor of aggravated third parties and contract without compliance with legal requirements. with Infobae

Related