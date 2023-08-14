Gustavo Petro denies support from drug traffickers during campaign in Yopal

Gustavo Petro Urrego, responded vehemently to Noticias Caracol and Revista Semanamedia that in the last hours would have published news in which they denounce alleged support from drug traffickers to the campaign of the Historical Pact in Yopal, Casanare.

The President responded through his Twitter account and said: “There are two completely false news. The five suitcases from Semana and this one from Caracol. I didn’t think they would get so low. I immediately demand that you rectify this false information.”

Petro argued that, in these news, there are a series of errors and lies that damage his good name: “I never made a demonstration in Yopal, contributions were never received from anyone from Casanare. The people mentioned here are not directors of either Colombia Humana or the Pact. The person in charge of the campaign in Casanare is called Sonia Bernal and not Sonia Navarro”.

He immediately announced legal measures against the media in question and asked them to immediately rectify what was said: “I ask Colombia Humana to act judicially. With the forgiveness of FLIP, we cannot allow our name or the dignity of the presidency to be sullied in this way”.

