Home » Gustavo Petro denies support from drug traffickers during campaign in Yopal
News

Gustavo Petro denies support from drug traffickers during campaign in Yopal

by admin
Gustavo Petro denies support from drug traffickers during campaign in Yopal

Gustavo Petro Urrego, responded vehemently to Noticias Caracol and Revista Semanamedia that in the last hours would have published news in which they denounce alleged support from drug traffickers to the campaign of the Historical Pact in Yopal, Casanare.

The President responded through his Twitter account and said: “There are two completely false news. The five suitcases from Semana and this one from Caracol. I didn’t think they would get so low. I immediately demand that you rectify this false information.”

Also read: The disappointment of Claudia López with the Government of Gustavo Petro

Petro argued that, in these news, there are a series of errors and lies that damage his good name: “I never made a demonstration in Yopal, contributions were never received from anyone from Casanare. The people mentioned here are not directors of either Colombia Humana or the Pact. The person in charge of the campaign in Casanare is called Sonia Bernal and not Sonia Navarro”.

He immediately announced legal measures against the media in question and asked them to immediately rectify what was said: “I ask Colombia Humana to act judicially. With the forgiveness of FLIP, we cannot allow our name or the dignity of the presidency to be sullied in this way”.

See also  Cheated! “calculator kid” video was planned

You may also like

China’s Newly Revised Sports Law and the Success...

this is how opportunities arise from share price...

THEY FORCED A SINGLE MOTHER TO EXPLORATORY SEX...

Luck Strikes Twice for California Resident with Lottery...

Political parties or endorsement shops?

Forex, Dollar Rises, Approaches Yen 145 Threshold By...

President of the Republic highlighted works carried out...

Risaralda on the fly: land of birds

Summer closing Business Desk — Businesses

Reham Khan’s announcement to join politics

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy