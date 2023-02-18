The Colombian ruler added that said convention “It does not apply only to left-wing governments.”

“The one who does that is double standards. It applies to all governments and that is our position”added the president.

The motion that raised this measure was approved last Tuesday by the Foreign Relations Commission, chaired by the conservative deputy María del Carmen Alva, who considered at that time that Petro’s expressions were “regrettable, really shameful.”

This Friday, Alva remarked before the plenary session that the Peruvian Congress is “defending the National Police”, after which he emphasized that “no one can offend them by saying that they are Nazi troops”.

Specifically, the motion proposed to express its rejection of Petro’s “unacceptable” expressions, considering that these constitute an “offense” to the PNP, the Peruvian State and “all the Jewish people” by “trivializing the Holocaust.”

He also asked to declare Petro persona non grata and urge the Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Relations to carry out “the necessary steps” to guarantee that the Colombian president “do not enter the national territory”.

Last January, the Peruvian government expressed through a diplomatic letter its “strong protest against a new act of interference” de Petro in matters of internal politics, after he ruled on the eviction of hundreds of protesters at a university in Lima.

“Raid universities. Shout Death to intelligence! The Permanent Council of the OAS must be summoned to examine the case of Peru,” said on that occasion the Colombian president, who last December repeatedly came out in defense of former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo, after his failed self-coup.

The Peruvian Parliament already approved at the end of last year a parliamentary motion rejecting “the constant acts of meddling in internal affairs” of the country by Petro and his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Likewise, the government of Dina Boluarte had shown in December its “deep malaise” for Petro’s statements in support of Castillo, considering them an “unacceptable” interference in the internal affairs of the country in another diplomatic note.

Peru has already declared the Mexican ambassador in Lima, Pablo Monroy, and former Bolivian president Evo Morales persona non grata “for his constant incitement in national politics” which, always in Parliament’s opinion, seek to “unbalance the internal order of the country.”