Home » Gustavo Petro issued a harsh warning to César Gaviria
News

Gustavo Petro issued a harsh warning to César Gaviria

by admin
Gustavo Petro issued a harsh warning to César Gaviria

The criticisms of Cesar Gaviria against the health reform led by the minister in the government Carolina Cork. But this time he went a step further by warning his congressmen of the serious consequences of being tempted to support the reform.

Through a statement, Gaviria referred to what would happen if the liberal parliamentarians dare to ignore the guidelines of the political house of the Liberal Party.

The sanctions contemplated in the statutes will be applied for those who deviate from the decisions that are considered bench. This supposes those who receive appointments or other types of perks or resource commitments for public or private destinations, who incur in violation of rules defined as bench. Those who announce or promote ignorance of such decisions.

César Gaviria talks about serious offenses

For the former president, conduct punishable by law could be presented if there is support determined by perks.

“Such conduct could be understood as bribery, with the application of sanctions in accordance with the rulings that have been applied by the Supreme Court in the recent past.”

See also  Government takes measures to face crisis in San Andrés

You may also like

In Prato Don Coluccia, the “courage priest” who...

Paco Moncayo and Wagner Bravo join the Government...

Delivering beehives and apiaries, Casanare Governorate supports 80...

The Ministry of Water Resources conveyed the spirit...

The administrator replaces the gate lock without handing...

Pastaza Police apply ‘Rayo Internandino’ operations

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, April 28,...

10 low-cost ideas — idealista/news

On May 14 Vicko will assume the Mayor’s...

Political and Legal Committee of Xiamen Municipal Party...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy