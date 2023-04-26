Gustavo Petro issued a harsh warning to César Gaviria

The criticisms of Cesar Gaviria against the health reform led by the minister in the government Carolina Cork. But this time he went a step further by warning his congressmen of the serious consequences of being tempted to support the reform.

Through a statement, Gaviria referred to what would happen if the liberal parliamentarians dare to ignore the guidelines of the political house of the Liberal Party.

The sanctions contemplated in the statutes will be applied for those who deviate from the decisions that are considered bench. This supposes those who receive appointments or other types of perks or resource commitments for public or private destinations, who incur in violation of rules defined as bench. Those who announce or promote ignorance of such decisions.

César Gaviria talks about serious offenses

For the former president, conduct punishable by law could be presented if there is support determined by perks.

“Such conduct could be understood as bribery, with the application of sanctions in accordance with the rulings that have been applied by the Supreme Court in the recent past.”