Gustavo Petro met with the Venezuelan opposition before the summit in Bogotá

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, met this Saturday with representatives of the Venezuelan opposition at the Hato Grande farm, as a prelude to the international summit that will take place next Tuesday in Bogotá between the opposition and Chavismo. During the meeting, the president heard the position of the Unitary Platform, which brings together the most important parties that confront the Nicolás Maduro regime.

Although few details of the meeting are known, Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva said that Colombia’s role in the summit that will take place on April 25 is to “help reconcile and precipitate an agreement between Venezuelans,” which implies an electoral schedule with guarantees. and lifting of sanctions in parallel. The Unitary Platform, which came to the meeting with the aim of explaining to President Petro “the difficult situation” in Venezuela and establishing the steps that must be taken to “rescue democracy through the holding of free elections”, highlighted the work that The Colombian government is working to return the negotiations in Mexico, which have been suspended since the end of 2021.

“We consider it very important that this summit come out with an exhortation for the parties to return to the negotiation process in Mexico, which is, without a doubt, the fundamental tool that our people have to get out of the political, economic and social crisis that is plaguing them,” said the coordinator of the Unitary Platform delegation, Gerardo Blyde. Blyde was accompanied by representatives of the Primero Justicia, La Causa R and Un Nuevo Tiempo parties, as well as the former rector of the CNE, Luis Emilio Rondón.

President Petro proposed that the talks gravitate around building two rails that could be progressively promoted: one, the Venezuelan electoral schedule with guarantees, the entry of Venezuela into the Inter-American Human Rights System, and two, a gradual and progressive deactivation of sanctions, in such a way that we reach a goal which is that the people decide freely, without sanctions, without pressure, their own social and political destiny.

The international summit between the opposition and Chavismo in Bogotá will take place on April 25, and it is expected that agreements will emerge from it that will allow progress towards the recovery of democracy in Venezuela.