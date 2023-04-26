Gustavo Petro requested the resignation of the entire cabinet

Petro’s justification

It seems that the health reform has become the most contentious battle in recent Colombian history. Petro’s discomfort at the lack of unity to reach an agreement close to his initial proposal has led him to these decisions.

“The invitation to a social pact for change has been rejected. Those who have enriched themselves with the use of public money have not realized that society demands their rights and that this implies dialogue and pact”

As someone says: Petro ended the relationship with the parties that initially enlisted in an alliance to come to power. That is why he pointed out that “the political coalition agreed upon as a majority has ended today by decision of some party presidents. Some of whom threaten the majority of their own bench.

He said that the political rivals have interposed a “sectarianism” that would be boycotting all the possibilities of change raised from the Historical Pact. For this reason, he called for a “rethinking of the government.”