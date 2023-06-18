Gustavo Petro responds to harsh criticism from conservatives

After the Conservative Party will send a statement addressed to Gustavo Petro in which they ask that the president not violate the independence of that community. The letter signed in the name of Julián Quintana, president of the Ethics Council of that party, confirmed what was stated by that representation.

“As president of the Ethics Council of the Colombian Conservative Party, I request the President of the Republic Gustavo Petro Urrego to refrain from continuing to infer and violate the independence and autonomy of the community. Democracy implies the absolute guarantee of compliance with the Political Constitution, rights that are recognized by it,” the statement said.

Following this letter, President Petro spoke announcing that he is not violating them, this occurs after the president questioned that party after they made the decision to sanction representative Alexander Quevedo for signing the positive report on the labor reform .

“I do not violate anyone, but I swore to comply with the constitution, and the law, and both the Constitution and the law do not allow sanctioning congressmen because they comply with the law and even less with the loss of political rights that is only possible for criminal judges,” he said. the president on his Twitter account.