Gustavo Petro spoke this Monday at the UN headquarters in New York

In his speech at the 22nd session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII), which for this year is focused on “indigenous peoples, human health, planetary and territorial health, and climate change: a rights-based approach,” the President Gustavo Petro stated that “to believe that by reforesting the forests the climate crisis can be overcome” would be to fall into a kind of “trap”.

“We cannot fall into some kind of trap. Believing that by reforesting the jungles you can overcome the climate crisis, that is not true. We could reforest every last square meter of the entire continent and the problem would have no solution. Undoubtedly, it would be a great proposal regarding balance, but not the decisive one”, assured the Colombian president.

Immediately afterwards, he asserted that “the only way to solve the climate crisis that afflicts humanity is to stop extracting oil, coal and gas.”

In addition, he blamed world leaders for not wanting to face solutions to the climate crisis because they are engaged in war.

“In my opinion, the world discussion is moving away from the central core of the problem and looking for make-up. A nucleus of powerful countries that are dedicated to war, how are they going to dedicate themselves to life and to save humanity from the climate crisis. The war has provided the solution to escape from the solutions implied by the climate crisis. For this reason, pressing for world peace today is essential. War does not bring life, it only brings death. It takes away the temporary space that we have, very short, so that life can be on the planet”.

In this regard, he highlighted the work of indigenous peoples to conserve ecosystems around the world. “Indigenous people can take better care of the land than any other culture. That is why we have expanded, and this government will do it more deeply, the extension of reserves over the jungle, over parts of the national territory, over places where water is vulnerable,” he said.
Gustavo Petro will be visiting the United States

In addition, he attacked the “market” and “private capital”, assuring that the solutions to the climate crisis will not be found there. “We can no longer wait for the market and private capital to find a fundamental solution to the problem of the climate crisis. We have taken forty years in all of human existence to convince ourselves that the market can solve everything. The accumulation of mercantile capital has produced the greatest damage that the human species could receive, the possibility of its own extinction,” said the Colombian head of state.

Subsequently, he called on world leaders to transition to decarbonized economies. “I believe it is imperative that states can be strengthened, that planning capacity can guarantee the facts that in a decade we have to take to become decarbonized economies, without oil, without coal.”

At that point, as he has done in other spaces, he reiterated his proposal to the International Monetary Fund to exchange debt for climate action. “That the states can reduce their indebtedness so that a public financial space can appear that allows to advance concrete climate results (…) it has to be with trillions of dollars and it has to cover all the states”, indicated the Colombian president.

Thus, President Petro began his agenda in the United States. Following his intervention at the UN, he is expected to meet with Susan Segal, executive director of the Council of the Americas. In the afternoon, he will head to California to give a lecture on the climate crisis at Stanford University. However, the most anticipated commitment will take place this Thursday, April 20, when he meets the president of the United States, Joe Biden, for the first time. with Infobae

