Gustavo Petro surpasses Santos and Duque in trips in his first 10 months of government

The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, has been criticized due to his constant international travel in his first 10 months in office. According to data provided by the Presidency of the Republic, Petro exceeded his predecessors, Iván Duque and Juan Manuel Santos, in the number of trips during the same period.

Until December 31 of last year, President Petro’s trips had accumulated an expense of $7,095 million, according to official figures. Recently, the president was in Germany, this week he traveled to Paris, where he participated in the New Global Financial Impact forum, focused on issues such as inequality, the fight against climate change and sustainable development. Both trips have been made in the last 10 days.

When comparing the data of Petro with those of Santos and Duque in the same period, it is evident that both former presidents only made 12 trips during their first year in office. Although international travel is important for maintaining international relations and furthering economic and business goals, some question whether Petro’s travel is achieving those goals.

According to information obtained through the Administrative Department of the Presidency and requested through the right to petition by the lawyer Daniel Briceño and journalistic media such as Boomerang, it is revealed that $3,189 million of the $7,095 million invested in the trips correspond to tickets, ground transportation, accommodation and feeding. Of that figure, $4,576 million went to domestic travel and $2,338 million to international travel.

In addition, so far in 2023, travel spending has already reached $7,202 million, according to a document delivered by the Presidency of the Republic. Of this amount, $2,951 million correspond to per diem and travel expenses, $2,374 million to tickets, $1,464 million to ground transportation, $33 million to food expenses, and $17 million to lodging expenses. Of the $7,202 million, $3,685 million went to travel within the country and $3,337 million to international travel.

In recent months, President Petro has visited countries such as Brazil, Cuba, Germany and France. In addition, according to national media reports, he plans to visit Kenya in September to establish an alliance between the African country and South America, as well as participate in a session of the African Union. These frequent trips abroad have generated debates about the costs they represent for the national budget.

