On Thursday, February 16, President Gustavo Petro signed Decree 0227 of 2023. This allows him to assume control of all public services in the country. Such work had not been carried out by a national representative since 1994, that year the responsibility was delegated to the Energy and Gas Regulation Commission (Creg) and to the Drinking Water and Basic Sanitation Regulation Commission (CRA). The intention of the head of government, in his words, will be to defend the users; but, a series of changes to the aforementioned entities is foreseen, as well as a tariff adjustment, which has plunged the sector into uncertainty, not only because of the departures that this would generate among its officials, but also because underfunding and shortages could be generated.

Decree 0227 of 2023 states that the president may:

“Resume for a term of three (3) months from the effective date of this decree, the functions of a general nature delegated to the Drinking Water and Basic Sanitation Regulation Commission and to the Energy and Gas Regulation Commission carried out by Decrees 1524 and 2253 of 1994 and other concordant regulations, which, in accordance with article 68 of Law 142 of July 11, 1994, will be exercised by the President of the Republic. Consequently, the Regulation Commissions will continue issuing the administrative acts of a particular nature that they exercise on the date of issuance of this Decree”, detailed in Article 1.

The initiative was signed and approved by 3 ministers: José Antonio Ocampo (Treasury), Irene Vélez (Mines and Energy) and Catalina Velasco (Housing). Added to these are the director of the National Planning Department, Jorge Iván Gonzales Borrero.

Article 3 details the regulatory provisions that the president will authorize. Subsection D details that among all the others, the criteria of the tariff regime, redistribution, and financial sufficiency of the services and the sector in general are included. This can be done under its own means, or if Petro requests it, it would ask the regulatory commissions (which were the ones that lost said functions) and/or other entities or companies in the sector involved.

Although this has generated some fear and uncertainty, the Government has begun to send messages of calm. The superintendent of public services, Dagoberto Quiroga, said that it is not true that rates will be lowered directly, what the president will do is redesign the methodologies with which prices are set:

“The president assumes the functions of a general nature, not a particular one, and the objective is to redesign the methodologies to fix and establish the rates of, mainly, energy, because it was the most controversial issue due to the excessive increase, but we consider that within these faculties are going to touch methodologies for aqueduct and sanitation rates,” he explained in an interview with La República.

The superintendent added that one of the motivations for the decision was what happened with the so-called “Pact for Tariff Justice.” This intended to lower prices in energy services, but has not given the results expected by the Government.

It is there where the change in methodologies arises, and it is where the sector enters into uncertainty, since certain technical and regulatory parameters could be omitted, which could even be unconstitutional, such as Decree 0227 itself.

Learn how the current methodology works and how it could change

At the end of January, when Gustavo Petro made clear his intention to assume control of public services, the superintendent in charge of the sector, Dagoberto Quiroga Collazos, assured that the provision of said orders will be guaranteed, but at a reasonable cost.

The first step would be to review the technical criteria, which will determine the calculation and formulation of the rates. According to Superservicios, in the case of energy, the model has not been reviewed since 1994.

The idea remains the same, until after the issuance of the decree, which is why technical meetings will be convened that, among other things, will seek to dispel uncertainty and fears, with the intention of mitigating the future risk of the decisions that will be made. Unofficially it was revealed that this would be the first point of contention, since the president could request some specific concepts, and if they are not issued, they could generate departures from the technical commissions.

After these meetings, other meetings would be held with the provider companies. With these two concepts, to put it in some way, the representatives of the users are summoned, who will detail observations or give the go-ahead.

So far, both the Creg and the Cra begin by creating what is called a technical component, which basically puts into discussion the internal or external factors that would modify the components of the equation that sets the rates. This is socialized before the agents of the sector that issue a concept.

The commissions receive the comments and make the respective adjustments, based on the concepts delivered, so that the resolution is subsequently issued and the respective rate adjustment is made. with Infobae

