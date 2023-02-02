La Jagua de Ibirico was the seat of a public audience, this Wednesday, convened by the collective En Defensa del Territorio that brings together different sectors of the Cesar mining corridor.

One of the leaders jamie chainassured that in the center of Cesar “They are starving.” Some of the inhabitants ask the national government to reopen the mines operated by the Prodeco companywhose contract with the Nation has not yet been settled.

THE PRESIDENT’S REASON

The president of the National Mining Agency, ANM, Luis Alvaro Pardoassured that President Gustavo Petro is willing to return to Cesar to follow up on the commitments he made with the inhabitants of this area of ​​the country.

“But there is no way the president is coming here for requirements by way of fact”, he said, referring to the strike in January that caused the blocking in the sector known as the Chiriguaná crossing.

AND THE MINING ROUND?

“I have judicial orders, from the Court of Cundinamarca, which oblige me to keep the mining round closed. They informed us that the same court had reiterated the decision.” added the president of the Agency.

Along with Pardo were Jaime Garcia ArangoANM Royalty Manager, and Pablo Yesid Fajardo delegate of the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

For his part, Senator Didier Lobo Chinchilla stated that one of the requests was the installation of a work table between the inhabitants of the center of Cesar and the national government.

OTHER ASSISTANTS

The event was also attended by mayors such as Omar Benjumea (Agustin Codazzi), Ovelio Jimenez (The Jagua of Ibirico) and Raul Machado, president of Becerril.

Likewise, women, former mining workers and young people from the La Loma municipality, some people from this last population consider that the employment opportunities They are in the coal sector.