Gustavo Petro would reduce presidential caravan to save gasoline

Through his Twitter account, President Gustavo Petro once again invited Colombians to reduce gasoline consumption in order to reduce fuel imports. In this sense, the president announced that he will begin this task in the Presidency itself, reducing the cars in his caravan.

“The economy is doing well, but I want it to go better. On the foreign trade front, it is essential that we reduce fuel imports, especially gasoline. That depends on you, let’s make efforts to consume less gasoline in our daily lives. I’ll start with my presidential motorcade.” wrote the president of the Colombians.

Likewise, the president expressed his interest in implementing strategies that promote the improvement of the Colombian economy, for which he highlighted the importance of reducing dependence on fuel imports, especially gasoline, and pointed out that the collective effort is essential to achieve it.

Petro has recently focused its attention on the country’s economy, highlighting the progress made in the economic recovery. In this sense, he referred to the data provided by the National Administrative Department of Statistics, which show that inflation in Colombia has fallen for the second consecutive month, standing at 12.36% and registering a monthly variation of 0.43%. .

