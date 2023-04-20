Gustavo Petro’s daughter attacked Laura Ojeda, the girlfriend of her brother Nicolás

In Colombia there is a lot of talk about the controversy between Laura Ojeda and Day Vásquez. The lawyer, a former friend of Day, publicly revealed that she had been unfaithful to her husband Nicolás Petro, which caused a stir on social networks. Despite the fact that the son of President Gustavo Petro and his ex had already separated, many people did not agree with the way the situation was handled.

In the midst of all this, Andrea Petro, Nicolás’s sister, seems to have taken sides in the controversy. Unlike her brother, who “supports” Laura Ojeda, Andrea has a good relationship with Vásquez and apparently does not get along with Laura. In addition, the businesswoman has made it clear that the love life of the also deputy of the Atlantic is not her concern.

When Laura Ojeda made the accusations against Day public, Andrea Petro did not take long to come out in “defense” of her ex-sister-in-law. On Instagram, she posted a series of stories in which she lashed out at the former Protagonista de Novela.

First, he criticized the protagonism that the lawyer wants to obtain: “Choosing to expose his private life in networks is his own decision that has consequences. Most are negative and public opinion difficult. Many seek leadership at the expense of others. There they. But I’m thousands of miles from that.”

Then, the businesswoman confirmed the little relevance that she will give to the “novel” that Ojeda put together: “I have not messed with you and I am not going to mess with you. I do not care about you”.

Finally, Andrea Petro made it clear that she is not interested in her brother’s love life, that her friendship with Vásquez goes back many years and that she knows how to separate her family relationship with Nicolás from her love for Day:

“Don’t talk bullshit just to talk, I don’t care about my brother’s love life and I haven’t gotten involved nor will I get involved! My relationship is only with him My friendship with Day goes back years and I know how to disassociate things. Many people come and go in our love lives. Normal, others last, others don’t. I only crossed Laura once, she doesn’t come or go! I don’t know her.”

The situation has generated a lot of controversy on social networks, and some users have criticized the way in which public accusations have been handled, while others have expressed their support for Day Vásquez and have agreed with the position that Andrea Petro took after the intentions. from Ojeda.

Laura Ojeda “struck down” Day Vásquez, ex-girlfriend of Nicolás Petro

Through Instagram, Laura Ojeda assured that she was going to come clean and tell the truth about what has been happening with her also a former friend, who accused Nicolás Petro of receiving money from drug trafficking to supposedly finance his father’s presidential campaign. “Stop. It’s not because of what people say, I don’t care about that, it’s direct to her because of her cynicism of wanting to affect my pregnancy. I got tired of her role as a victim, of so many harassments, extortions from him. It is about time people knew the truth,” she wrote.

According to what he said, Vásquez was unfaithful to Nicolás when they were married. In addition, that the third person involved in the relationship between the president’s son and Vásquez would be another politician, married, and a friend of Nicolás. “The evidence exists, there are witnesses and I even lent him my apartment. The evidence exists, it has not been disclosed out of respect for Nicolás, and because they are in the process of filing for a divorce, ”she added.

Ojeda assured that, although he acknowledges that he broke a “friendship rule” when he began a relationship with Nicolás Petro, the president’s son already knew that his ex-wife was cheating on him. Ojeda revealed that she had also been cheated on, in those days, by her partner, with someone from work. with Infobae

