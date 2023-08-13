Home » Gustavo Petro’s message after the murder of police officers in Cauca
In Colombia, the outrage continues over the armed attack registered in Morales, Cauca, which left three uniformed officers dead and another wounded. To the voices that call for greater commitment from the FARC dissidents, more recently joined by President Gustavo Petro who through his Twitter account expressed his condolences to the victims and assured that this violence “does not make sense.”

“Again, another police woman falls between two more young men. This violence makes no political sense, it is the violence of the illicit economies against the civilian population. My condolences to the family of this fallen youth and to the national police. Eymy, Michael and José Laureano. RIP”, said the head of state next to the photographs of the fallen uniformed officers.

More recently, along with the messages of condolence, the Ministry of Defense and the National Police announced a reward of 200 million pesos to find the whereabouts of ‘Marlon Vásquez’, head of the ‘Jaime Martínez’ front of the Farc dissidents. , alias ‘El Paisa’, ‘Samper’ and ‘Martín’, apparently responsible for the attack.

